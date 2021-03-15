Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 173 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $225.49 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $233.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.10.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.