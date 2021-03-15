Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,631 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACAD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,059,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $24,084,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 428,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,370,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

