Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLB opened at $98.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $101.52.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 11,539 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,047,279.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,003 shares of company stock valued at $14,445,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

