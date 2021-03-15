Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 51,437 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 143,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $5,575,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

