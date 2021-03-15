Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,898,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,114,000 after buying an additional 959,533 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter worth approximately $52,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cerner by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 119.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,854,000 after buying an additional 534,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $71.26 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

