Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 673 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of IAA by 13.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of IAA opened at $57.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

