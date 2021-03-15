Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,602 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Eagle Bancorp worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $56.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

