Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,670 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $41.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,847 shares of company stock worth $2,016,697. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

