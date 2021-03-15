Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Etsy by 131.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,434 shares of company stock worth $3,369,699 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $221.14 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.60.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.52.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

