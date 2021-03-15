Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,782,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after acquiring an additional 54,486 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 217.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

