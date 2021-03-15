Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,994 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 2.8% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,175,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.31. The stock had a trading volume of 67,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,894,868. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $198.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

