Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.13.

ORCL opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. Oracle has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,175,000. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Oracle by 3,764.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

