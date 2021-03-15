Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $65.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a sell rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.13.

ORCL stock opened at $67.16 on Thursday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,175,000 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after buying an additional 540,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

