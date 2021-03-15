Orbs Trading Up 527.5% Over Last Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 65.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 527.5% higher against the US dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $471.83 million and $742.15 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.00 or 0.00658520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00025860 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00035452 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

