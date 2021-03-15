Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ORGO. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.30.

ORGO opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $1,461,646.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $955,335.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,762,304.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 754.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

