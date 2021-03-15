Organogenesis (ORGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $17.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.33 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101 in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORGO shares. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

