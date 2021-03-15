Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Down 53.4% in February

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the February 11th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Origin Agritech stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 119,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

