Origin Protocol Trading Up 72.1% Over Last 7 Days (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001983 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $293.67 million and $213.57 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 72.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00048629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.56 or 0.00663984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00072117 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026225 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00035525 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 261,844,890 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

