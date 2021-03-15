Ossiam Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 411.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 1.4% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Booking were worth $38,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,188.11.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $13.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,387.60. 9,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,808. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,181.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,997.85. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,450.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

