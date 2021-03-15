Ossiam Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises about 0.9% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ossiam owned 0.11% of Fortinet worth $25,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after purchasing an additional 277,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.27. 11,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,824. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

