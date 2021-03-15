Ossiam Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 419.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,566 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $21,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $83.10. 447,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,790,946. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $150.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

