OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

OTCM stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services for broker-dealers to control trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

