Otelco (OTEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ OTEL opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. Otelco has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $39.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Otelco alerts:

About Otelco

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Otelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.