Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTSKY stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

