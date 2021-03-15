Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Outfront Media traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 10460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OUT. Citigroup raised their target price on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Outfront Media by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Outfront Media by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 340,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Company Profile (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

