Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Up 7.7%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.30 and last traded at $76.53. 2,158,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,316,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSTK. Wedbush upped their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $183,136.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,763.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $261,294.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

