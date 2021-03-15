Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Ovintiv posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 630%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OVV. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,318. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $28.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 4.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Ovintiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

