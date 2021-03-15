Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on OXINF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

