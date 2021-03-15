Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,799 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up 6.5% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,176,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,280,000 after acquiring an additional 848,202 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,172,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,826.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 182,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXMT. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

