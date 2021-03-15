Pactiv Evergreen Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen’s (NASDAQ:PTVE) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 16th. Pactiv Evergreen had issued 41,026,000 shares in its IPO on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $574,364,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Shares of PTVE opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.28.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

