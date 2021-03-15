PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.58.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PD opened at $42.24 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $337,604.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,568,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 732,811 shares of company stock worth $33,716,032. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $542,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.