Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Palomer have outperformed the industry in a year. The insurer is well-poised on solid revenue growth and balance sheet. Focus on new business, strong premium retention rates for existing business, renewals of existing policies bode well for the company. Premiums should benefit from its solid product portfolio as well as geographic expansion and rate increases. Net investment income is expected to grow on the back of higher average balance of investments. High return on equity indicates efficient utilization of shareholders’ value. Based on operational excellence, Palomar affirmed adjusted net income between $62 million and $67 million for 2021.However, its exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Yet, it strives to protect earnings and balance sheet with reinsurance program. Also, high costs can strain margin expansion.”

Get Palomar alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.82 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average is $92.25. Palomar has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $121,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $401,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,700 shares of company stock worth $9,652,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,165,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,199,000 after purchasing an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after purchasing an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after purchasing an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Palomar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,257,000 after buying an additional 143,584 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Palomar by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palomar (PLMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.