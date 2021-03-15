Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 400.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLJ. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ opened at $16.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. Research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

