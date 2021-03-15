Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chimerix by 546.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chimerix by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimerix alerts:

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $856.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. Equities analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.