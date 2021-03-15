Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $639,000 Stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of BayCom worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCML. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BayCom by 502.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BayCom by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BayCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCML opened at $18.40 on Monday. BayCom Corp has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $217.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.01.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million. Research analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

