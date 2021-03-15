Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $659,000 in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PPD during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPD by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPD opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion and a PE ratio of 239.00. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $38.76.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

