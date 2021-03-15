Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,673,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,179,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

In other Snap news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $62.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

