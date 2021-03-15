Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 431,018 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 431,018 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 355,089 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on L Brands from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Shares of LB opened at $60.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

