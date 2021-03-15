Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,585 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,164,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

NYSE:NEU opened at $390.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $304.65 and a twelve month high of $458.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.