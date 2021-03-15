Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) Short Interest Update

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 961,000 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the February 11th total of 483,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAND shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAND. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Pandion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,876,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,089,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pandion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Pandion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,801,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAND stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. Pandion Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $62.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27.

About Pandion Therapeutics

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

