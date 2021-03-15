Pantos Trading Up 97.8% Over Last Week (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Pantos has traded 97.8% higher against the US dollar. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $218,350.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.04 or 0.00454290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00062142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00051561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00096741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00069032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.56 or 0.00549628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,451,121 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io.

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

