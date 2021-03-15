Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PARXF. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $18.29 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

