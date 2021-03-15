Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,561 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $809,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$110.51 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,608. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $112.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.57.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

