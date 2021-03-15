PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $125.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.70.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.