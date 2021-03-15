Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.08. Pegasystems reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.

Several research firms have commented on PEGA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,984 shares of company stock worth $989,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

PEGA stock opened at $123.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Pegasystems has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $148.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.68.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

