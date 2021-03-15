Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned 0.43% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 103.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 388,327 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 174,818 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 133.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $83,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEI opened at $2.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $174.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. Equities analysts predict that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

