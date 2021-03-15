PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 43,679.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,059 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.31. 180,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.09 and its 200-day moving average is $139.41. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

