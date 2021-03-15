Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 4,608 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in American Water Works by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in American Water Works by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in American Water Works by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in American Water Works by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in American Water Works by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $139.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.79 and its 200 day moving average is $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

