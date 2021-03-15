Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 8,305 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,237 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after acquiring an additional 353,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,264,000 after acquiring an additional 127,618 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 56,929 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 665.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 620,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 539,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.33. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

