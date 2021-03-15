Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Shares of AEP opened at $81.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $83.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.